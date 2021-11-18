Antonio Brown tells his lawyer that he has been vaccinated

Getty Images

In response to a report that Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown sought and procured a fake COVID vaccination card, Brown’s lawyer says that Brown is vaccinated.

Shockingly, Brown didn’t admit that he submitted a phony card.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Sean Burstyn said that he asked Brown after the report of a fake card emerged, “Antonio, are you vaccinated?”

Brown said, “‘Yes, I went to a drive-through [vaccination] site and I’m vaccinated.'” (Brown would have said, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” But that’s been done.)

As previously explained, this one isn’t hard to crack. Brown’s vaccination card will show the location of the shot, the date of the shot, and the lot number. It would be easy to make a phone call and to confirm that Brown actually for the vaccine on that day from that place and lot number.