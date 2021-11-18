Baker Mayfield practices on Thursday

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he plans to play against the Lions this weekend despite a knee injury and he took a step toward the lineup on Thursday.

Mayfield took part in the Browns’ practice session and that points toward him making good on his goal of getting on the field this weekend. Mayfield, who also has left shoulder and foot injuries, said he’s “probably the most beat up” he’s ever been on Wednesday, so it’s a good bet that he’ll be listed as limited on the team’s injury report.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (not injury related), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee) also return to practice after sitting out on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), center JC Tretter (knee), cornerback Troy Hill (neck), cornerback A.J. Green (concussion), and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) weren’t on the field. Peoples-Jones and Tretter were both limited participants on Wednesday.