Bengals activate Markus Bailey off COVID-19 list

The Bengals will have one of their key special teams contributors for this weekend’s matchup with the Raiders.

Cincinnati has activated linebacker Markus Bailey off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.

Bailey did not miss a game while on the list. He was placed on it on Nov. 9, but Cincinnati had its bye in Week 10.

In his second year out of Purdue, Bailey has played 66 percent of the Bengals’ special teams snaps in 2021. He’s also taken 35 snaps on defense.

Bailey has recorded four tackles and a pass breakup this season.