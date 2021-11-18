Bills put Spencer Brown on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Bills are likely going to be without right tackle Spencer Brown for this Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Brown has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. If he’s vaccinated and tested positive, he’ll be able to return in less than 10 days with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart but there haven’t been many cases of players who have come back before the 10-day quarantine period is up.

If unvaccinated, he’ll be out 10 days for a positive test and five days if he was a close contact of someone who tested positive.

Brown was a third-round pick this year and he took over as a starter in Week Four. He missed two games with a back injury, but returned for last Sunday’s win over the Jets.

The Bills also announced that wide receiver Jake Kumerow has been activated from the COVID reserve list. He missed one game while on the list.