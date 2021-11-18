Buccaneers claim all vaccination cards were reviewed and no irregularities were observed

Getty Images

The Buccaneers declined to provide a comment to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times regarding his report detailing allegations that receiver Antonio Brown attempted to procure, and ultimately did obtain, a fake vaccination card. Following the publication of Stroud’s report, the Buccaneers issued a statement.

“After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy,” the statement contends. “All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.”

It’s one thing for irregularities to be observed. It’s quite another for the vaccination cards to be genuine and authentic. The cards don’t include holograms or watermarks or embedded fibers or other devices aimed at making the creation of a fake one impossible.

As one league source explained it to PFT, it’s not difficult to confirm the veracity of a card, even if there are no apparent irregularities on the surface of it. A phone call to the pharmacy or other provider of the shot plus confirmation of the lot number would be simple and easy to accomplish.

In this case, the NFL has Brown’s card. It simply needs to make the phone call to confirm whether Brown received a dose from the designated lot number at the designated pharmacy.

If not, as the source put it, the Bucs and Brown “are screwed.”