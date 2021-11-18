Cam Newton giving away 50 tickets, wants Panthers to reclaim their stadium

Getty Images

Cam Newton is back as the Panthers’ quarterback, and he wants to bring back home-field advantage for Carolina.

Newton said today that he’s working with his production company and organizations in the Charlotte area to identify fans who haven’t had access to Panthers games before and giving them free tickets in an attempt to grow the Panthers’ fan base.

“I’m going to give away 50 tickets to the people who have rarely been to a game or have never been to a game,” Newton said. “I’m partnering with the Panthers and doing this. I’m adamant about, this Sunday is important to us. We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium. I know the success hasn’t been there, but we ain’t talking about the past. I’m talking about the things here moving forward.”

Home-field advantage has declined across the NFL, and the Panthers are no exception: They’re 2-3 at home and 3-2 on the road this year, and they were better on the road than at home last year as well. Newton thinks appealing to a broader fan base can help change that.