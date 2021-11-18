Cam Newton on Ron Rivera: It’s not about him; it’s not about me

Getty Images

Cam Newton was all flash, no substance during his first in-person news conference at Bank of America Stadium since his return to the Panthers.

He wore a Clark Kent press card in his custom-made hat and a T-shirt bearing the words “We Back!” and he departed with a moonwalk.

What he didn’t do was confirm he will make his first start for Carolina since Sept. 12, 2019. He also wouldn’t discuss his relationship with former Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday it is “trending” toward Newton starting this week.

“I don’t know,” Newton said, via David Newton of ESPN. “Do you know? Exactly. What sense does that make? Me telling you sitting in front of millions and millions of people? I’m looking forward to the opportunity, no matter how great or small.”

Newton, who accounted for two touchdowns in nine plays against Arizona in his return to the team, arrived in Carolina as the No. 1 overall choice of Rivera in 2011. The two spent nine years together before Rivera was fired and Newton later was cut.

Rivera went to Washington, and Newton spent one season in New England.

“Man, it’s not about us,” Newton said. “It’s not about him. It’s not about me. He knows how I feel about him, and he knows what it’s going to be on Sunday.”