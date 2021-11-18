Chiefs place Marcus Kemp on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Marcus Kemp has been a key special teamer for the Chiefs this season, but it looks like they will have to play without him against the Cowboys on Sunday.

The Chiefs announced that Kemp has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. If Kemp is vaccinated, he could return at any point in the next 10 days with two negative COVID tests taken 24 hours apart but most players have needed all or most of that window to get cleared. Unvaccinated players who test positive must be out 10 days and they miss five days if they’re close contacts of someone who tested positive.

Kemp has played 80 percent of the team’s special teams snaps so far this season. He’s been credited with eight tackles and has two catches for 24 yards in his limited offensive appearances.

The Chiefs don’t have any other players on the COVID-19 reserve list at present.