Cole Beasley limited in Thursday’s practice with ribs injury

Bills receiver Cole Beasley is trending in the right direction to be available for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

After missing Wednesday’s practice, Beasley was back on the field as a limited participant on Thursday. That mirrors Beasley’s participation from last week, when he had the same designations. But Beasley was limited to just nine offensive snaps in the Week 10 win over the Jets, catching a pair of passes for 15 yards.

Running back Taiwan Jones (illness) was also back on the field as a full participant after missing Wednesday’s session. Linebacker Matt Milano (shoulder) was limited.

But linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, remains sidelined.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders received a veteran rest day.