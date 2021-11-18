Daniel Jones on 0-7 prime-time record: We haven’t won enough games period

Getty Images

The Giants face the Buccaneers on Monday night and they’ll be trying to buck a long-running trend when they take the field.

The team has lost nine straight prime-time games, including a Monday night loss to the Bucs last season that saw them blow an eight-point halftime lead. Daniel Jones was the quarterback in that game and he has been the quarterback for seven of the losses in the current streak.

Jones said Wednesday that he “didn’t realize” the extent of the streak until recently and hasn’t seen a common thread to the losses outside of the fact that the Giants have done a lot of losing at all times of day since he joined the team.

“We haven’t won enough games here recently, period, so you look at whatever the situation is,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got to look at this game individually and preparing for that game.”

The Giants are coming off a bye, so they’ve had a long time to get their ducks in a row for a chance to end their losing streak this week. If they can’t, that streak will carry into 2022 because there are no more night games on tap this season.