Duane Brown, DK Metcalf sit out practice for Seahawks

Getty Images

After leaving last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a hip injury, left tackle Duane Brown was one of seven players held out of practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

Head coach Pete Carroll had said Monday that they believed they had “dodged a bullet” with Brown’s injury.

“Duane seems to have come out of the weekend pretty well,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “We will go day-to-day with him, but he went through the walkthrough which was very encouraging.”

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (foot), defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (calf), backup tackle Jamarco Jones (back) and tight end Gerald Everett (groin) were the other four players held out with injuries on Wednesday. Guard Gabe Jackson and defensive end Carlos Dunlap were given veteran rest days.

Metcalf has missed one practice the last several weeks as he continues to deal with an ongoing foot issue. Typically the Seahawks have been giving Metcalf the day off on Thursdays, so it will be worth watching if he also doesn’t practice tomorrow.

Jones replaced Brown in the lineup at left tackle last week when he left the game. The injuries for Jones, Hyder and Everett are new injuries on the report for Seattle.

Running back Alex Collins (groin), linebacker Cody Barton (quadriceps), tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder) and safety Ryan Neal (concussion) were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Collins has been the team’s starting running back with Chris Carson still on injured reserve. Barton missed last week’s game with the quadriceps injury.