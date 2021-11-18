Falcons put Hayden Hurst on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Patriots, including moving tight end Hayden Hurst to injured reserve.

Hurst was ruled out for the game because of an ankle injury and he will now miss at least two more games before he’ll be eligible to return to action. He had 20 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in nine games this season.

The Falcons also placed linebacker Daren Bates on injured reserve. He’s dealing with a groin injury.

With two open roster spots, the Falcons signed linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee and tight end Parker Hesse off of the practice squad. They also promoted wide receiver Marvin Hall and safety Shawn Williams for Thursday’s game and called up running back Qadree Ollison as a COVID replacement.