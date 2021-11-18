Jared Goff misses Thursday practice with oblique injury

Getty Images

It’s looking less likely that quarterback Jared Goff will be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

According to multiple reports, Goff was not on the field for Thursday’s practice with his oblique injury. Goff also missed Wednesday’s session.

The quarterback said on Wednesday that this is the type of injury that will have to run its course with rest and rehab. Goff was unsure if enough functionality with the oblique would return for him to play on Sunday.

If Goff is out, Tim Boyle is expected to start for the Lions against the Browns.

Goff has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions for the Lions this season.

Left tackle Taylor Decker was also absent for Thursday’s practice. He returned from a finger injury for last Sunday’s tie with the Steelers.

The Lions’ full injury report will be out later on Thursday.