Jeffery Simmons, Janoris Jenkins out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons missed two days of practice with an ankle injury last week before returning on Friday and playing in Sunday’s win over the Saints.

Simmons is moving in the opposite direction this week. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and sat out of Thursday’s session. Simmons, who has five sacks in the last two weeks, has not missed a game this season.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins also missed practice Thursday. He was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday and is listed with a chest injury.

Tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion), guard Nate Davis (concussion), linebacker Bud Dupree (abdomen), defensive back Chris Jackson (foot), linebacker David Long (hamstring), and running back Jeremy McNichols (concussion) were also out of practice.