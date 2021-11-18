Joe Woods unbothered by Myles Garrett’s critique of defense

Getty Images

After last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Patriots, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said the team “didn’t make any adjustments” on defense to what New England was doing and “didn’t stop the bleeding” over the course of the loss.

Garrett went on to say that “we need to be better” and the coach in charge of leading the defense reacted to Garrett’s critique on Thursday. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said during a press conference, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal, that he’s not bothered by what Garrett had to say and that he welcomes his players coming to talk to him about ideas they have about changes.

Woods also said that he and Garrett, who is back at practice after missing Wednesday for a personal matter, have a good relationship despite the frustrations that came with losing 45-7.

The Browns have a chance to get well against a winless Lions team this weekend. If they can’t, Garrett probably won’t be the only one airing grievances in Cleveland.