Justin Herbert added to practice report with oblique injury

The Chargers added quarterback Justin Herbert to the practice report Thursday. He has an oblique injury but had a full practice.

Herbert has been on the injury report only one other time this season. He had a hand injury in Week 9, which limited him in the Wednesday practice that week before full practices the other two sessions.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder) missed his second consecutive practice as did safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps), defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle) and defensive back Mark Webb Jr. (knee).

Safety Nasir Adderley (ankle) and cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring) were elevated to full participation after being listed as limited Wednesday.