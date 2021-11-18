Lions activate Corey Ballentine off injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions activated cornerback Corey Ballentine from injured reserve Thursday, the team announced.

He returned to practice Nov. 10.

The Lions placed him on injured reserve Oct. 15 with a hamstring injury.

Ballentine joined the Lions in September when the club claimed him off waivers from the Jets. Ballentine has appeared in three games, getting snaps on special teams. He’s returned four kickoffs, averaging 23.5 yards per return.

The team also announced they released cornerback Parnell Motley from the practice squad.

Earlier in the day, they re-signed receiver Geronimo Allison to the practice squad and release dreceiver Travis Jonsen from the practice squad.