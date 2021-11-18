Matt LaFleur: I sure hope David Bakhtiari can play at some point

Getty Images

The Packers activated left tackle David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list last week, but he didn’t play in their win over the Seahawks and it’s not looking like he’ll be playing against the Vikings this weekend either.

Bakhtiari missed his third straight practice on Thursday, which head coach Matt LaFleur said is “part of the process” of his return from last year’s torn ACL and not the result of a setback that occurred once Bakhtiari came off the list. LaFleur was asked if it was possible that the process could play out in a way that left the Packers without Bakhtiari for the entire season.

“I sure hope he’s able to go at some point,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Elgton Jenkins has been starting at left tackle with Bakhtiari out of action and his tenure remains an open-ended one.