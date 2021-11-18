Matt Nagy: Bears’ losing streak is no one’s fault other than everybody’s

Getty Images

The Bears haven’t won a game since October 10 against the Raiders. As they come out of their bye week on a four-game losing streak, coach Matt Nagy says the whole team needs to be responsible for ending that losing streak on Sunday against the Ravens.

Nagy noted that last year the Bears were also on a four-game losing streak heading into their bye — and then they proceeded to lose two more games after their bye. Nagy said he tried to learn from his old boss Andy Reid, who has an excellent record coming off bye weeks, but ultimately he just needs the whole team to buckle down and get ready to play Baltimore.

“We had a bye week last year, too. We lost six games in a row with a bye week stuck in between,” Nagy said. “The only way to get back to it is say, Why is this going on? It’s no one’s fault other than everybody’s. And now we pick the pieces up, and we get a chance to play a great football team that’s really well coached at home. And what are we going to do about it?”

If the Bears don’t do anything about it and go on a run to the playoffs, Nagy has probably just coached through his last bye week in Chicago.