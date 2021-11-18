NFL players react strongly to horrifying Zac Stacy assault video

Getty Images

If Zac Stacy were still in the NFL, he wouldn’t be.

A horrifying video has emerged of Stacy attacking his ex-girlfriend, punching her before throwing her into a TV.

TMZ.com reports that the incident happened in the victim’s home on Saturday.

Folks around the NFL are noticing the video, and reacting to it.

“For the record,” Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell said on Twitter, “any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward! Short of defending yourself in a life or death situation, there is no excuse!”

Packers receiver Davante Adams was more blunt.

“I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEEDS TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL,” Adams said. “Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw.”

Chris Long, who played with Stacy in St. Louis, added this: “Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play [with] someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home.”

Stacy spent two years with the Rams and one with the Jets. He rushed for 973 yards as a rookie.