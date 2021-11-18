Oklahoma governor commutes death sentence of Julius Jones, who had the support of Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield‘s prayer was answered.

Per multiple reports, Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt has commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones, who was due to be executed later today.

On Wednesday, Mayfield spoke at his midweek press conference about the situation.

“Yeah, that is pretty rough to be honest with you,” Mayfield said. “That’s not something that’s easy to talk about. I’ve been trying to get the facts stated and the truth to be told for a while, but it is tough to think about. Tried and tried. It is a shame that it has gotten this far. We are 24 hours away. So, it’s tough. You know, hopefully, God can intervene, and handle it correctly and do the things he needs to do.”

Stitt has altered the sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.