Steve Spagnuolo: I’m “happy as heck” for Daniel Sorensen; I don’t like to give up on people

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen has faced his fair share of criticism after several poor performances this season.

But for at least one game, Sorensen got the proverbial monkey off his back with a third-quarter interception off Derek Carr in Kansas City’s 41-14 victory over Las Vegas last Sunday.

In his Thursday press conference, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was asked about Sorensen’s performances being under the microscope and joked, “Did it come off at all?” But the longtime coach was also complimentary of the way Sorensen’s handled his business.

“I can tell you this, I’m happy as heck for him and proud of him,” Spagnuolo said. “I don’t like to give up on people, especially a guy that has done the things that Dan has done for us in the past. Now had he struggled? Yeah. I keep going back to the golfing analogy — golfers struggle sometimes, the really good ones. But I’m happy for him and I’m hoping it can be a building block.”

In his eighth season out of BYU, Sorensen has 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, two pass breakups, and now an interception in 10 games. He’s been on the field for 69 percent of Kansas City’s defensive snaps, though he was moved out of the starting lineup in Week Six.