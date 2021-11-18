Thursday Night Football: Cordarrelle Patterson is inactive

Getty Images

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson will not play in Thursday Night Football. He was among the team’s inactives after being a game-time decision.

Patterson has an ankle injury that limited him in practice all week.

Patterson played only 15 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps Sunday against the Cowboys after spraining his ankle. He has 116 touches for 776 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The Falcons already had ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring). Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) also won’t play after being questionable on the status report.

The Falcons’ other iactives are receiver Christian Blake, defensive lineman John Cominsky, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison.

The Patriots listed 13 players as questionable on their final report Wednesday, but punter Jake Bailey (right knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (hip), offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), receiver N’Keal Harry (knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), offensive guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Jalen Mills (forearm), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness) all are active.

The Patriots’ inactives are quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Devin Asiasi, offensive lineman Yasir Durant and linebacker Ronnie Perkins. All are healthy scratches.