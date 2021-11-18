Trevor Siemian: We’ve got to put it together earlier in games

Getty Images

The Saints have played two games with Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback and they’ve followed a similar pattern.

They fell behind the Falcons 24-6 in Week Nine before rallying to briefly take a lead before losing 27-25 on a last-second field goal. In Week 10, they trailed the Titans 20-6 before mounting a comeback that ended with a failed two-point conversion after cutting the Tennessee lead to 23-21.

At his Wednesday press conference, Siemian was asked what he’s taken away from the strong play late in games and his answer focused on the need to be sharper right off the bat.

“Yeah, I think we always look at why aren’t you winning? And for me, it’s we’ve got to play better early,” Siemian said. “Yeah, I think it’s, when everybody recognizes we’ve got to have some urgency and we’ve probably got to throw it a little more you don’t really want to become one dimensional if you don’t have to, but we can play with anybody. We’ve just got to put it together early in football games I think.”

The Saints will be in Philadelphia this weekend and finding that sense urgency from the jump would be a boost in their effort to getting their first win with Siemian at the helm of the offense.