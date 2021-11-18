Vikings activate Ryan Connelly from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Vikings got another player off the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

Linebacker Ryan Connelly is back on the active roster. He was placed on the COVID list on November 8 and missed last Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

Center Garrett Bradbury and safety Harrison Smith have also been activated this week while safety Josh Metellus was placed on the list. Defensive end Kenny Willekes, practice squad fullback Jake Bargas, and practice squad guard Dakota Dozier are also on the list.

Connelly has played exclusively as a core member of the Vikings’ special teams. He has been credited with three tackles in his eight appearances this season.