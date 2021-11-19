49ers will make game-time call on Elijah Mitchell

Getty Images

Running back Elijah Mitchell hasn’t practiced since fracturing his finger in the 49ers’ Week 10 win over the Rams, but the team isn’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

49ers General Manager John Lynch was a guest on KNBR on Friday and he said that the team will make a game-time decision about playing Mitchell this weekend.

“He’s earned that right, even as a rookie, to take it all the way down to game time,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Jeff Wilson would be in line for a bigger role if Mitchell doesn’t play against Jacksonville. Mitchell has 116 carries for 560 yards and three touchdowns while Wilson had 10 carries for 28 yards against the Rams in his 2021 debut.