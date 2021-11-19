Aaron Rodgers back at practice, “looked good” throwing the ball

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday that he is definitely playing against the Vikings despite missing practice and missing another practice on Thursday did nothing to change that outlook.

Rodgers returned to practice on Friday for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks ago. Head coach Matt LaFleur said that it is all systems go for Rodgers, who is listed with a toe injury, making the start in Minneapolis.

“He was limited today. He looked good throwing the football. I’m confident that he’ll be in a good place on Sunday,” LaFleur said, via Bill Huber of SI.com.

Rodgers said he didn’t feel rusty in his return to the lineup against the Seahawks in last Sunday’s 17-0 win. He was 23-of-37 for 292 yards and a touchdown in the win.