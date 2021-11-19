Alvin Kamara will miss another game, Taysom Hill questionable

Getty Images

The Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara as they try to avoid their third straight loss this weekend.

Kamara has been ruled out with a knee injury for the second straight week. He was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, but sat out on Thursday and Friday.

Mark Ingram was the lead back in Kamara’s absence last weekend and he may get some help from Tony Jones Jr. this weekend. Jones resumed practicing this week and is eligible to come off the injured reserve list.

Ingram may also get some help from Taysom Hill, who ran three times for 23 yards last weekend. Hill is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder), wide receiver Ty Montgomery (hand), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee), and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) have also been ruled out for this weekend.