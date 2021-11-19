Baker Mayfield will start on Sunday

Getty Images

After Baker Mayfield hurt his knee last Sunday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he thought Mayfield would be well enough to play against the Lions this Sunday.

That’s exactly how things have played out in Cleveland. Stefanski said Mayfield looked good in Friday’s practice and that he will be in the lineup for the home date with Detroit.

Mayfield will have running back Nick Chubb with him in the offensive backfield. Chubb was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday and Stefanski told reporters that he is good to go.

Defensive end Takk McKinley and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are both questionable to play due to groin injuries. Cornerback A.J. Green (concussion), cornerback Troy Hill (neck), and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) will not play.