Baker Mayfield will start on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2021, 12:41 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

After Baker Mayfield hurt his knee last Sunday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he thought Mayfield would be well enough to play against the Lions this Sunday.

That’s exactly how things have played out in Cleveland. Stefanski said Mayfield looked good in Friday’s practice and that he will be in the lineup for the home date with Detroit.

Mayfield will have running back Nick Chubb with him in the offensive backfield. Chubb was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday and Stefanski told reporters that he is good to go.

Defensive end Takk McKinley and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are both questionable to play due to groin injuries. Cornerback A.J. Green (concussion), cornerback Troy Hill (neck), and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) will not play.

4 responses to “Baker Mayfield will start on Sunday

  1. Poor guy is being held together with spit, glue and duct tape, still producing and people are on his back about everything yet Andrew Luck with less severe injuries with a lower career completion percentage and QBR was treated like the second coming of Peyton Manning even though he would miss half a season for a hang nail.

    Baker is tough as nails which you have to be in the AFC North which is the one thing the Browns haven’t had since they came back to the league. Lack of talent was rarely the problem with the last 40 whatever QB’s the Browns had before Baker with a few exceptions. Lack of durability was.

  2. This guy is the new version of the “Mayhem Dude”. Never want to see injuries but, know they are part of the game. I said a few weeks ago that Mayfield needed to take a few weeks a try to recoup from the Labrum, shoulder, humerus, injuries. I hope for his sake he does not do any further damage or have any new ailments that could really sideline him. One has to ask, Is it really worth it? Take a one year extension and come back fully healthy, then negotiate. But,then again, who am I? You do you Baker. Good luck!!!!

  3. If he cared about the team he would sit this one out and heal up a little. Seems to be more worried about his next contract than the success of the team.

