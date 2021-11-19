Bears place Khalil Mack on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bears made it official Friday by placing edge rusher Khalil Mack on season-ending injured reserve. The team announced Mack will undergo foot surgery next week, confirming a report earlier in the day.

“With him, it’s been the last several weeks just trying to get right,” coach Matt Nagy said, via Larry Mayer of the team website. “I think we did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him, and I know he’s put a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at. But this is where we’re at.

“I know he’s frustrated, because he’s such a competitor. But this is the best thing for him and the best situation to be able to help him out and get it fixed.”

The six-time Pro Bowler was injured in Week 3 but played through it the next four games before missing two more games. He finishes the season with 19 tackles, six sacks and six tackles for loss.

The Bears did not announce a corresponding move, but Nagy said there is a “strong possibility” that the team will activate safety ﻿Deon Bush﻿ off injured reserve in time to play Sunday against the Ravens. Bush has missed the past three games after injuring his quad Oct. 17 in a loss to the Packers.