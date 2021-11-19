Broncos sign Tim Patrick to three-year extension

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick‘s future in Denver is assured.

Patrick and the Broncos have agreed to a three-year contract extension, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

The 27-year-old Patrick has started every game this season and has 37 catches for 523 yards and leads the team with four touchdown catches.

Originally an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2017, Patrick spent time in both Baltimore and San Francisco without ever getting on the field in a game. But when he caught on with the Broncos he proved himself and has become a key part of their offense.

Patrick was playing on a one-year, $3.384 million contract this season.