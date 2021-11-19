Cam Newton will start for the Panthers Sunday

Getty Images

Cam Newton is once again the starting quarterback for the Panthers.

Newton spent the first nine years of his career in that role and head coach Matt Rhule announced on Friday that he would be back in it against the Washington Football Team this Sunday. Newton returned to the Panthers last week after spending the 2020 season with the Patriots and he contributed two touchdowns to their win over the Cardinals.

P.J. Walker started that game and Rhule suggested he’ll be in the mix this weekend as well. Rhule said that Newton will take the first offensive snap of the game and that Walker will probably see some action.

Newton in the starting lineup won’t be the only blast from the past in Charlotte Sunday. Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will be calling the shots for Washington in the game.