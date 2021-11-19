Chiefs reach agreement to provide Ariel Young with medical care, long-term financial stability

Getty Images

The Chiefs have reached an agreement with Ariel Young’s family that covers the five-year-old girl’s ongoing medical treatment after she was injured when former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid hit her family’s car while driving drunk earlier this year.

A statement from the Chiefs and the Young family’s attorney says that the two sides have been working with medical experts for months on a plan for Young’s present and future care.

“The parties have finalized a comprehensive care plan that provides Ariel with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability,” the statement said.

Young continues to recover from the injuries she sustained in February, but the statement notes that she was able to attend her first day of school this fall.