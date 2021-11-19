Chris Carson out for season with neck injury

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson will not play the rest of the season.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said today that Carson needs neck surgery and will not be able to play the rest of the year. Carroll expressed optimism that Carson will be healthy enough to play in 2022.

When healthy Carson was the Seahawks’ starting running back, but he has played in only four games this season. The Seahawks were hoping his neck would improve without surgery, but it hasn’t.

“He worked as hard as he could at it,” Carroll said. “We look forward to him getting it all taken care of and having a big year next year. . . . He tried like crazy to get it done, but this is so he can play next year.”

The Seahawks have Alex Collins, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas and Rashaad Penny at running back with Carson out.