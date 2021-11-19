Cowboys going with Connor McGovern at left guard this week

Getty Images

The Cowboys are making a change on their offensive line.

Owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Connor McGovern will get the start at left guard against the Chiefs this weekend. Connor Williams has started and played every snap in the first nine games, but has struggled with penalties and Jones said the team has liked what they’ve seen from McGovern in a reserve role.

“Yeah, he’s had a frankly great fall and he has really impressed,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “He certainly impressed his teammates and coaches. This is a great opportunity for him. And he will really, I think, the way he’s playing — I think it says it all. I don’t know when I can remember anybody as an offensive lineman getting the attention he’s gotten as a lead blocker coming out of a special formation in the backfield. He’s doing it, not just with bulk, but he’s doing it with feet. He’s doing it with athletic ability. All of that is just intriguing when you think about it when he gets down in a regular offensive line position. I think he’ll do well. He’s earned it.”

The Cowboys hope to have Tyron Smith back in the lineup as the left tackle this weekend. If not, Terence Steele will start next to McGovern.