Cowboys place Amari Cooper on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Amari Cooper won’t be in Kansas City for Sunday’s showdown between the Cowboys and Chiefs.

The Cowboys have placed Cooper on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday afternoon. The timing of the placement could also keep Cooper from playing against the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.

If vaccinated, Cooper will need two negative test results 24 hours apart to be activated before a 10-day quarantine period is up. If unvaccinated and a close contact, Cooper could return in five days while he’d be out the full 10 days if unvaccinated with a positive test result.

With Cooper sidelined, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Cedrick Wilson are set to be the top wideouts for Dallas this weekend. Noah Brown, Simi Fedoko, and Malik Turner are also on the roster.