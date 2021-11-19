Darius Leonard listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Linebacker Darius Leonard got on the practice field the last two days, but the Colts aren’t ready to say that he’ll definitely be playing against the Bills this weekend.

Leonard has been listed as questionable after his second straight limited practice on Friday. Leonard is dealing with ankle and hand injuries.

If Leonard does not play, it will be the first time he misses a game this season. He has 73 tackles, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries on the year.

The Colts did not hand out any other injury designations for their matchup with the AFC East leaders. That means cornerback Xavier Rhodes will be back after missing last Sunday’s win with a calf injury.