Eagles, Dallas Goedert agree to four-year contract extension

When the Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals a month ago, the prevailing thought was Ertz’s departure would create more opportunities for fellow tight end Dallas Goedert.

Now, Philadelphia has made an even bigger commitment to Goedert.

The organization announced on Friday that Goedert has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

There are conflicting reports about the value of the deal, though the figures are pretty similar. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Goedert’s extension is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it’s a $59 million deal with $35.7 million guaranteed.

A second-round pick in the 2018 draft, Goedert has been a key contributor since his rookie year. In 2021, he has 29 receptions for 429 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He’s currently second on the team in both receptions and yards and tied for second in touchdown catches.

In his four seasons, Goedert has 166 catches for 1,894 yards with 14 touchdowns.