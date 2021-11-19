Eric Bieniemy on Patrick Mahomes: Not to sound arrogant, but we expect that type of performance

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes looked like he got his swagger back in last week’s win over the Raiders.

The Chiefs quarterback threw for 406 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions — only the second time in 2021 that he’s recorded multiple touchdowns without a pick.

Though Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense have been sluggish this season, coordinator Eric Bieniemy said on Thursday that his expectations for Mahomes haven’t changed. So it wasn’t necessarily anything special that got Mahomes back in the groove in Las Vegas.

“Each and every week, I go into every game feeling confident on how Patrick is doing and how he’s feeling. So, it wasn’t anything different that led me to believe that he would have the game that he had,” Bieniemy said in his press conference. “Not trying to sound arrogant, we expect those types of performances from him a lot. But as you know, sometimes you get the bear, and sometimes the bear gets you. So, it was fortunate enough that he had a great game. I thought the O-line did a heck of a job of keeping the pocket clean for him and you had guys that made some plays on the perimeter, so it was good to see.

“It was fun to watch and like I said, I thought our guys did a great job of allowing their personalities to be on full display.”

Mahomes leads the league with 412 passes and 271 completions this year. He’s completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,940 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.