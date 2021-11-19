Keenan Allen: We’ve got to do a better job of getting Mike Williams the ball

Getty Images

After starting the season 4-1, the Chargers have lost three of their last four games to enter Week 11 at 5-4.

One of the team’s issues has been its offense. After scoring 47 points to beat the Browns back in Week Five, Los Angeles has averaged 19.3 points over the last four contests.

Correlation is not causation, but one factor in the offense’s struggles may be a lack of involvement from receiver Mike Williams. After catching eight passes for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Browns, Williams has 10 receptions for 137 yards with no TDs in the last four games combined. He’s reeled in just 48 percent of his targets.

So, fellow receiver Keenan Allen would like to see Williams more involved.

“I think we got to do a better job of getting him the ball,” Allen said this week, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “Mike’s obviously a production guy. When he gets it, he produces at a high level and scores a lot for us. Obviously, we haven’t been scoring. It’s probably got to do with Mike not getting the ball. So yeah, just finding more ways to give him the ball.”

In Los Angeles’ first five games, Williams had 31 receptions for 471 yards with six touchdowns.

Defenses have clearly adjusted, making it more difficult for quarterback Justin Herbert to get Williams the ball. But if the Chargers are going to get back on track, they’ll need Williams to be a more effective part of their offense going forward.