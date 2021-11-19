Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Friday’s practice, set to start on Sunday

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the first two days of the practice week with an illness. But he returned to the field as a full participant in Friday’s session and is now all set to start Baltimore’s matchup with Chicago on Sunday.

Jackson has no injury status, which means he is expected to play.

The quarterback told reporters on Friday that he was feeling a lot better than he was earlier in the week.

“I’m feeling great,” Jackson said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “Probably had a cold or something. I’m better now though.”

The Ravens, however, did declare three players out and have several players listed as questionable for Week 11.

Receiver Miles Boykin (finger), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder), and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) are all out.

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee), receiver Marquise Brown (thigh), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle), running back Latavius Murray (ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip/neck)_, cornerback Tavon Young (foot), cornerback Anthony Averett (thigh), receiver Devin Duvernay (knee), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), and linebacker Kristian Welch (foot) are all questionable.

Averett, Boykin, Duvernay, Ogbuehi, and Welch were all added to the injury report on Friday and didn’t participate in practice. Brown returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.