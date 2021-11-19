Lawrence Guy is this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced that Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy has been named their Community MVP for this week.

Guy and his wife organized an event at Gillette Stadium that saw them donate more than $40,000 in goods to 20 needy moms from the Boston area. Diapers, strollers, baby monitors, bouncers, pacifiers, and health supplies were among the items that were given to the moms.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to receive this award out of all the great community service that is currently being done in the NFL,” Guy said in a statement. “Giving back has always been a priority of mine, and I am so grateful to be able to have a platform to help others and raise awareness in areas that are in need. I will continue to impact the community that shows up for me every Sunday!”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Guy’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.