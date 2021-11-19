Logan Ryan won’t practice Friday due to COVID-19 protocols

Getty Images

The Giants will be without one of their starting safeties for at least Friday’s practice and there’s at least a possibility of a longer absence.

New York announced that Logan Ryan will not participate in Friday’s session due to COVID-19 protocols.

Per Dan Salomone of the team’s website, head coach Joe Judge said Ryan the club is waiting on more results for Ryan and that the team is going through the process of identifying close contacts. Judge added that it currently does not appear as if Ryan’s initial test was a false positive.

The Giants did have an issue with COVID-19 testing earlier this month, with 13 members of the organization testing positive and all but one person receiving negative results upon follow-up tests.

Per Art Stapleton of The Record, Ryan has stated multiple times that he’s vaccinated.

Ryan is in his second season with the Giants. He’s recorded 72 total tackles with five pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles this season.

The Giants play the Buccaneers on Monday.