Mac Jones: We can be better on offense and we will

After Thursday night’s game against the Falcons was over, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said that “the goal is to score one more point than the other team” and the Patriots have been doing quite well on that front in recent weeks.

They beat the Falcons 25-0 and have outscored their opponents 175-50 over the course of their current five-game winning streak. That margin would have been smaller without some garbage time points on Thursday night, but it remains an impressive stretch for a team that opened the season with a 2-4 record.

Jones believes it could have been more impressive had the offense done more with its opportunities.

“I think we’ll just have to watch it and see what happened,” Jones said. “I think they emptied the clip on what they were going to try and bring against us. They did a good job on the defensive side. We can do better on offense, so we’ll do that and it all just starts with watching the film. It’s a short week but there’s no excuses. We can play better, and we will.”

The Patriot play the Titans, the Colts and the Bills twice in their next four games, so they may need more from the offense than they’ve needed in the last few weeks. Should Jones and company provide it, expectations for the Patriots heading into the playoffs will be sky high.