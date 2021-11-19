Myles Garrett: I don’t think there was ever a rift between DC Joe Woods and me

Getty Images

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett made some waves after last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Patriots when he said Cleveland failed to make defensive adjustments on the sideline.

That shifted attention to Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who said this week that Garrett’s comments didn’t bother him. But head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted he had talked to Garrett about the defensive end’s clear frustration.

In his Friday press conference, Garrett said he hadn’t spoken to Woods directly about the comments because the defensive coordinator knew that no one performed well enough against New England.

“I don’t think there was ever a rift between us. There was never a problem,” Garrett said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “I was frustrated because I felt like we could’ve done more. But, I mean, it’s tough to see. He’s got a tough job just like I do. I want to make plays and it’s tough for him because they were scheming me and JD. And he’s doing his best to put us in position to make plays. So I don’t think there was a problem at all between us.”

Garrett also noted that Stefanski’s message in their conversation was to keep criticism in-house.

Garrett is currently leading the league with 13.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 10 games. He also has 24 quarterback hits and a pair of passes defensed.