Packers’ stock now available for purchase in Canada

The Packers officially are going international.

The only team that hasn’t played a regular-season game outside the United States (there are rumblings that they’ll “host” a 2022 game in Germany), the Packers will make the currently ongoing sale of their stock available to fans in Canada.

“Upon announcing our sale in the United States, we received immediate interest from Packers fans in Canada who were hopeful the offering would be available there,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a release. “We have now clarified the regulatory requirements in Canada and are excited to officially offer ownership to our Canadian fans.”

We’ve heard from multiple fans in the UK who would like to purchase Packers stock. However, the franchise has been unable to secure the appropriate approval for the program in countries other than the United States and Canada.

As to the Canadian shareholders, Josh Alper of PFT has raised an interesting point. If/when the Commissioner tries to fine a north-of-the-border “owner” for criticizing the NFL or one of its teams, perhaps the shareholder can claim diplomatic immunity.