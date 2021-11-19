Pete Carroll calls for full-time officials

Getty Images

The push for full-time officials is becoming a full-blown movement.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who recently admitted he had “some gripes” about the officiating in Seattle’s 17-0 loss Green Bay, told reporters on Friday that he believes game officials should be full-time employees.

“Absolutely they should be full time,” Carroll said. “Bud Grant knew that 30 years ago. He was clamoring for it forever. With all of the money that we spend and all that goes into this, my opinion is Bud’s opinion. I’m going to go with him. I’ve always thought that. It’s a big job. There’s a tremendous amount of responsibility. I know the guys got their own work, more power to them, but I would advocate that forever. The guys should be put together in the system, they should be trained in the offseason, they should be training young officials for the future, on and on and on. Help college, every level of it by doing so. I wish they would.”

We made the case recently for full-time officials. More and more people in league circles believe it’s necessary. Here’s hoping that more and more of them will be willing to say so publicly, like Carroll has.