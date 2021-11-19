Report: Amari Cooper out for Thanksgiving as well

Getty Images

The Cowboys said wide receiver Amari Cooper will miss Sunday’s game in Kansas City when they placed him on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday and Cooper is reportedly going to miss at least one more game as well.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Cooper is unvaccinated and that he tested positive for COVID on Friday. NFL protocols mandates a 10-day quarantine for such cases, so Cooper will miss Dallas’ home game against the Raiders on Thanksgiving.

The Thanksgiving game is the first matchup between the Cowboys and Raiders since the Raiders traded Cooper to the Cowboys during the 2018 season.

If Cooper is cleared, he would be back for a Week 13 game against the Saints. CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Cedrick Wilson will be the top Cowboys wideouts in his absence.