Report: Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 19, 2021, 2:09 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
The Bears had let edge rusher Khalil Mack rest for  the past few weeks in an effort to let his foot injury heal.

Apparently, it wasn’t enough.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mack will undergo season-ending foot surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.

Mack suffered the foot injury in Chicago’s Week Three loss to Cleveland, but played through it for four more games before the Bears shut him down in Week Eight. Mack tallied 3.0 sacks while playing through the injury and will finish the 2021 season with 6.0. He also totaled six tackles for loss in seven games.

Prior to this season, Mack had never played fewer than 14 games in a season. That mark came in Mack’s first campaign with the Bears back in 2018.

Chicago will take on Baltimore in Week 11.

7 responses to “Report: Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

  1. Well, was it worth it for the Bears? That trade has hamstrung them since its inception. Sometimes you go for the gold and end up with tin.

  2. Has played 4 years with the team and has topped double digit sacks just once in his first year at 12.5. His TFLs keep dropping as well. Will be a $30M cap hit next year or if they cut him $24M in dead money. Give me the 1st round picks on cheaper deals that out earn their contracts over the “proven” vet that is going to kill your cap and be paid for what he once was. How Pace keeps his job is beyond me. The owners must have no idea what it means to run a football team.

  3. Overpayed for the limited production.

    Esp on a team needing so much help.

    Bad management decision.

  4. Based on what I’ve seen from the Bears this year I get the feeling that a number of Bears players, especially among the veterans, have had enough of Matt Nagy’s amateur hour. Look for a few others to take their time recovering from their ailments or develop mysterious new ones as the rest of the season plays out.

  6. Rest up Mr. Mack.

    You wouldn’t have made much difference to this dumpster fire of a season anyway.

  7. What a waste. We got our hopes up so high when he was signed, and he has only been ordinary with short bursts here and there. Just let him go. My little dog could chase down somebody better than him.

