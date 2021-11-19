Report: Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Getty Images

The Bears had let edge rusher Khalil Mack rest for the past few weeks in an effort to let his foot injury heal.

Apparently, it wasn’t enough.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mack will undergo season-ending foot surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.

Mack suffered the foot injury in Chicago’s Week Three loss to Cleveland, but played through it for four more games before the Bears shut him down in Week Eight. Mack tallied 3.0 sacks while playing through the injury and will finish the 2021 season with 6.0. He also totaled six tackles for loss in seven games.

Prior to this season, Mack had never played fewer than 14 games in a season. That mark came in Mack’s first campaign with the Bears back in 2018.

Chicago will take on Baltimore in Week 11.