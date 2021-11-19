Saints sign Brett Maher to active roster, cut Brian Johnson

Getty Images

Rookie kicker Brian Johnson missed three extra points in the Saints’ past two games, costing the team in a 23-21 loss to the Titans on Sunday. Not surprisingly, he no longer has a job with the Saints.

New Orleans waived Johnson and re-signed Brett Maher to the active roster Friday.

Maher signed back to the practice squad Monday.

Maher originally joined the Saints in August, but they released him off their injured reserve list 11 days later. He was 49-of-66 on field goals and 68-of-69 on extra points in 29 games for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019.

The Saints have had five kickers since training camp — Wil Lutz, Maher, Aldrick Rosas, Cody Parkey and Johnson. Lutz never played a game this season. That means Maher will become the Saints’ fourth kicker in 10 games.

The Saints also re-signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to the practice squad Friday. Adams has appeared in five games for the Saints this season, making seven tackles.